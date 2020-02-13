Driver assaulted over parking job at Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 67-year-old man on an assault charge stemming from an attack over a parking job outside of a Nashville restaurant last year.

According to an arrest warrant, a man parked his car at the door of an undisclosed restaurant on Nov. 27 to allow his “elderly mother-in-law” easy entry to the business.

When the man returned from assisting his mother-in-law into the restaurant, he said there was a stranger in the driver’s seat of his car. The stranger was identified in court documents as Jeffrey Kenyon.

Police said the man apologized to Kenyon for blocking his vehicle in the parking lot, but Kenyon screamed at the man, then punched him in the chest. The victim had heart surgery two weeks prior, so the punch injured him, officers explained.

Kenyon was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of assault. He was released on a $1,000 bond and is expected in court on March 13.

