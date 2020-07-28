Driver arrested, police working to identify teen killed in Donelson Pike crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have charged a man with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a teenage girl.

Monday afternoon police arrested 20-year-old Pedro Domingo following a 3 a.m. wreck on the I-40 west Donelson Pike off ramp. That crash killed a teenage girl who police believe is 15 or 16 years old. Domingo told police her name is Marleni Gregio, however, police have not been able to confirm her identity.

Police say Domingo was driving a Honda Civic on the I-40 exit ramp when the car crashed into a tractor-trailer. The truck driver was pulled over on the shoulder checking to see if he had a flat tire. The Honda overturned and the teenage girl was ejected. She died at the scene.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Domingo is charged with driving without a license and not having insurance. Police are waiting on results from a blood sample checking for alcohol in Domingo’s system.

Anyone with information about Gregio is asked to call (615) 862-8600.

Domingo’s bond was set at $51,500.