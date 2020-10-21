Driver arrested, passenger on the run following Murfreesboro police chase

One man is behind bars and another suspect is on the run following a police chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is behind bars and another suspect is on the run following a police chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro Tuesday.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a stolen car they spotted driving recklessly on Mercury Boulevard, near South Rutherford Boulevard. They say 18-year-old Steven Birdwell was behind the wheel of a white Dodge Charger, which ran a red light after officers tried to stop the car. As a result, Birdwell drove through a red light and hit two other vehicles.

One man is behind bars and a suspect is still on the run following a police chase that ended in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday. PHOTO: Murfreesboro Police Department

Birdwell and a male passenger jumped out of the wrecked car and ran from police. Officers were able to catch up with Birdwell at a nearby gas station. The passenger is still on the run.

Officers found what they believe is 10.1 grams of Methamphetamine, a crushed Xanax Bar, and a Meth pipe in the car. The car was stolen from a used car lot in La Vergne.

Birdwell is facing drug violations, theft, reckless driving, evading arrest, leaving the scene, in addition to other charges.

Police are still looking for the passenger. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.