Driver arrested after low-speed pursuit from Mt. Juliet into Donelson

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver reportedly slammed into a Mt. Juliet patrol car during a low-speed chase along the interstate into Donelson Sunday night.

According to police, a Mt. Juliet officer attempted to stop the driver along I-40 because he was “operating recklessly” and appeared to be impaired. When the driver refused to stop, a pursuit was initiated.

During the chase, officers reported a passenger jumped from the suspect’s car, while the driver purposely struck a patrol vehicle.

The pursuit ended around 7:30 p.m. along Farley Place in Donelson, when police said the 24-year-old driver pulled into his driveway. He will be charged in Wilson County and in Nashville for impairment, reckless driving and striking a patrol vehicle.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

