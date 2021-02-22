Driver arrested after child riding moped ‘intentionally’ hit with vehicle in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville man has been charged after police said he used his vehicle to “intentionally” strike a 12-year-old boy on a moped, then assaulted the child before driving off.

A warrant states Hopkinsville police responded Sunday to a hit-and-run crash on Central Avenue involving a child on a moped. When officers arrived, they said the driver involved had fled.

Officers spoke with the injured child who said the man “intentionally hit him with his vehicle.” The boy said the man then got out of the vehicle, picked him up, slammed him on the ground and stated, “this is for throwing footballs at my house.”

The child suffered minor injuries, according to investigators.

Police said they located the man involved in the assault on the boy, identified in court documents as Jamie Manson, and arrested him.

Manson was booked into the Christian County jail Sunday night on a charge of wanton endangerment.