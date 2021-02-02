Dozens of firearms stolen from Franklin gun shop

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are offering a reward after dozens of firearms were stolen from a Franklin gun shop late last month.

Franklin police reported approximately 41 firearms were stolen from the Franklin Gun Shop on Lakeview Drive on Jan. 28. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen, according to Franklin police.

(Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

The ATF in conjunction with Franklin police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft.

ATF is offering a reward for the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $ 5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers, according to a release.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms. ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge, Mickey French.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS 91-888-283-8477), or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers 615-794-4000.

Information can also be sent through an anonymous eTip to Franklin Police click to submit or ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.