Downtown Nashville fight leaves man with life-threatening injuries, police looking to identify suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An early morning Downtown Nashville fight left one man with a life-threatening head injury.

Police are trying to identify the parties involved in the fight that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning near 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Officers said the fight left 30-year-old Nicolas Christian hospitalized with a life-threatening head injury. They believe Christian was involved in fights with several people. At one point, he was knocked to the ground.

Police said while down, Christian could’ve been unconscious, but he was continually punched while down until a witness intervened.

Investigators said downtown surveillance cameras recorded video of the people believed to have been involved in the fight.

If you recognize them you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police said some people took cell phone videos or photos of the fight. Those people are also asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

