Suspect arrested after double murder in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man accused of shooting and killing two men in Lawrenceburg Thursday morning has been taken into custody.

Police were notified around 3 a.m. when shots rang out at an apartment complex on Oak Street. Two men were found dead inside of an apartment, and a multi-agency manhunt for 22-year-old Sabastian Arzadon ensued.

Sabastian Arzadon (Previous MNPD Mugshot)

According to investigators, Arzadon was found seven hours after the murders occurred in a railroad culvert on Howard Street around 11:20 a.m.

A shirtless, shoeless Arzadon was leaning on a police car when News 2 approached. When asked if he had anything to say on his behalf, Arzadon remained quiet about the crime and said he loved his mother.

“I love you, mama,” said Arzadon.

After Arzadon was handcuffed and shackled, a paramedic tended to his wounded arms.

Officers found a dirty t-shirt and blood-stained clothing in a nearby woodline. Investigators at the scene tell News 2 that a handgun was also found not far from where Arzadon was found.

Police Chief Terry Beecham says he cannot remember the last time there was a double homicide in Lawrenceburg.

“It’s been a while. It’s been a long while,” said Chief Beecham.

Police have yet to release a motive or how Arzadon is connected to the victims. The names and ages of the two men murdered have not yet been released.

A check with Metro Police shows Arzadon has a record of arson and aggravated burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

