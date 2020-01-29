Doorbell camera captures armed robbery on Nashville porch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A doorbell camera captured video of an armed robbery at the front door of a Nashville home Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at a residence on Creekbend Drive, which is located off Briley Parkway between I-24 and Whites Creek Pike.

The video, provided to News 2, shows a man return home and attempt to open his front door, as he’s approached from behind by a man who puts a gun to his head. The victim hands over his wallet and the robber runs off with $10.

According to the resident, a family of 12, including 7 children, was inside the home at the time of the robbery. No one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes the robber in the video is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

