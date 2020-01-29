Live Now
Trump Impeachment Trial
1  of  7
Closings
Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Houston County Schools Jackson County Schools Perry County Schools Southgate Children's Academy Warren County TN Schools

Doorbell camera captures armed robbery on Nashville porch

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A doorbell camera captured video of an armed robbery at the front door of a Nashville home Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. at a residence on Creekbend Drive, which is located off Briley Parkway between I-24 and Whites Creek Pike.

The video, provided to News 2, shows a man return home and attempt to open his front door, as he’s approached from behind by a man who puts a gun to his head. The victim hands over his wallet and the robber runs off with $10.

According to the resident, a family of 12, including 7 children, was inside the home at the time of the robbery. No one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes the robber in the video is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar