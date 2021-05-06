‘Don’t trash our wild areas:’ TWRA investigates illegal dumping in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after construction and remodeling debris was found illegally dumped in Robertson County.

In a Facebook post, the TWRA asked for the public’s help to locate the person or persons responsible for dumping the trash at the Porter’s Chapel and Red River access area of the county.

“Don’t trash our wild areas!” the agency wrote on social media. “The TWRA is seeking information on who is responsible for dumping construction/remodeling debris.”

The TWRA asks anyone with information on the illegal dumping to contact Robertson County Officer Kaleb Stratton at 615-522-8149.