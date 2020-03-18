1  of  42
Closings
Donelson woman charged with reporting shooting death, park burial of non-existent baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Donelson woman accused of falsely reporting the shooting death and park burial of a made-up child reportedly told investigators she lied for “attention.”

According to Metro police, a relative of Glenna Pinkerton told detectives that the 32-year-old mentioned burying her one-year-old daughter in an area of Two Rivers Park after she was shot in the head by Pinkerton’s ex-boyfriend.

When detectives went to Pinkerton’s home on Cabin Hill Road and interviewed her, they said she acknowledged burying her daughter in a shallow grave in the park in March of 2018. Investigators said she then showed them the specific area within the park where the child was buried.

Metro police, an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s Office and cadaver dogs went to the park on March 8, but were unable to locate any human remains. 

Police followed up with Pinkerton and said she admitted to making up the story and that she had never given birth. When detectives asked why she lied, they said Pinkerton responded, “attention, I guess.”

Pinkerton was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of false reporting. She was later released after posting a $3,000 bond.

