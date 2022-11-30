NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A road rage encounter led to slashed tires and the victim being chased with a knife, according to Metro police.

Metro police reported James Wilkerson, 41, initially made contact with the victim in the area of 3150 McGavock Pike, which is the address of McGavock High School.

The victim told police he was trying to pick up a relative from work when Wilkerson approached him and asked “Why did you cut me off?”

The victim said he had no idea what Wilkerson was talking about and drove away.

While driving off, Wilkerson reportedly pulled out a knife and slashed one of his front tires.

The victim turned around to pick up his relative as Wilkerson then followed him down McGavock Pike and tried to stab him and his relative at a gas station.

The assault was seen on video by police, according to the arrest warrant.

Wilkerson was taken into custody and charged with vandalism and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at 26,000.