Donelson motel employee charged with stealing guest’s prescription pills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee of a Donelson motel has been arrested after investigators said she broke into a guest’s room and stole her prescription medication.

Metro police responded Tuesday morning to a reported theft at the Red Roof Inn on Claridge Drive, which is off Interstate 40 near Nashville International Airport.

Officers said a guest reported she left her room around 10 a.m. and returned about an hour later to find her prescription bottle of Xanax, which had been left on a counter top, was missing.

The guest explained she had told the front desk attendant, identified as 32-year-old Sara Weaver, that she was going to the bank to get money to pay for the room, according to an arrest warrant.

Sara Weaver (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The police report states surveillance video showed Weaver use her master key card to gain entry to the motel room during the time period when the guest was gone. Officers said she could be seen leaving the room about two minutes later, prior to the guest returning.

Weaver was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony aggravated burglary. Her bond was set at $10,000.