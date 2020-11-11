Dog preparing for surgery after being wounded in downtown Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A dog shot during a shootout that also wounded eight bystanders is heading to surgery on Wednesday, according to veterinarians at Animal House Veterinary Clinic.

Metro police said Allen Crump, 22, was one of two men who fired into a crowd around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at Second Avenue North and Commerce Street. Several people were gathered in the area, when officers said two men began arguing over a dog that was with one of the men.

The man with the dog pulled out a gun, according to investigators. The other man left, but returned minutes later with his own firearm and the two engaged in a shootout.

An arrest warrant states seven bystanders were shot and another was grazed in the head by a bullet. None of the victims suffered critical injuries, police said.

During the incident, the dog involved was shot in the hip, according to Joseph Pleasant, the Community Services Manager for the Nashville Fire Department. Pleasant said a bystander took the dog to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

Dr. Catrina Herd, owner and veterinarian told News 2 the dog’s leg is broken.

“The bullet went through the front of the leg and out of the back. It did not shatter, but it did sever the humerus. Our plan today is to get her to surgery and get a plate on that leg. Hopefully, she will walk out of here.”

Herd says the goal is to save the dog’s leg. The bone is broken, but she remains optimistic they will be able to achieve their goal.

No other information was immediately released, but News 2 will provide updates.

