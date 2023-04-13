NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police made an arrest after a shooting at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Emerson at Harding Apartment Complex on Wednesday, April 5.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to an arrest report. He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, but his current condition is unknown.

During the investigation, Metro police identified Sharrod Marks, 29, as the shooter.

According to an affidavit, Marks drove to the apartment and an argument began. Then, Marks allegedly baited the victim to come outside before shooting the man multiple times.

Police confirmed Marks is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.

He was charged with bribery of a public servant after asking a detective if he took Apple Pay in exchange for letting him go and not arresting him, according to an arrest warrant.

Marks was also charged with attempted criminal homicide, along with several other felony charges. His bond was set at $300,000.