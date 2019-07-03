DNA technology leads to arrest in Nashville woman’s 2015 rape, murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is behind bars after a four-year investigation into the rape and murder of a woman in her North Nashville apartment in 2015.

Joy Ransom, 52, was found dead in her apartment on Jefferson Street on May 10, 2015. Investigators determined ransom was brutally raped and beaten to death.

Police identified Anthony Lewis, 42, as the suspect in her murder using DNA technology.

By chance during a traffic stop at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Cannon Street, Metro Officer Billy Price identified Lewis as the passenger in the stopped vehicle.

Lewis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated rape. He is being held without bond at the Davidson County Jail.

Due to the nature of this crime, detectives are working to learn more about Lewis, including whether he may have victimized other Nashville women. Anyone with information about him is asked to contact Detective Jolley at 615-862-7843.

