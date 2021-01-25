Divers find car with body inside along Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New details are emerging after a car was found underwater in the Cumberland River.
Metro police tell News 2 the car found may be connected to a suicide. While detectives have not yet identified the body found inside the car, family members say the car matches the description of a Donelson man who has been missing for months.
Fifty-seven-year-old Bill Simmons vanished in June of 2020. A renewed search for him was started last week by volunteer divers with Adventures with Purpose.
“Bill was a teddy bear,” said Cristine Simmons, his wife of 25 years. “He was the love of my life. We met at a party and fell in love that night. Got engaged 3 months later.”
Adventures with Purpose searched all weekend for a sign of Bill without any new information. On Monday, the organization’s spokesperson told News 2 that they found a car with a body inside that matched the description of Bill’s vehicle.
“Every day is a living nightmare,” said Cristine. “Honestly, every day I get up crying and I go to bed crying.”
Metro Police are now taking over the investigation and will work to identify the body.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.