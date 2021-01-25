Divers find car with body inside along Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New details are emerging after a car was found underwater in the Cumberland River.

Metro police tell News 2 the car found may be connected to a suicide. While detectives have not yet identified the body found inside the car, family members say the car matches the description of a Donelson man who has been missing for months.

Fifty-seven-year-old Bill Simmons vanished in June of 2020. A renewed search for him was started last week by volunteer divers with Adventures with Purpose.

“Bill was a teddy bear,” said Cristine Simmons, his wife of 25 years. “He was the love of my life. We met at a party and fell in love that night. Got engaged 3 months later.”

Adventures with Purpose searched all weekend for a sign of Bill without any new information. On Monday, the organization’s spokesperson told News 2 that they found a car with a body inside that matched the description of Bill’s vehicle.

“Every day is a living nightmare,” said Cristine. “Honestly, every day I get up crying and I go to bed crying.”

Metro Police are now taking over the investigation and will work to identify the body.