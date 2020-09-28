Disturbing video captures quadruple shooting at market in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Video of a quadruple shooting at a market in South Nashville captures the moments before, during, and after shots rang out.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, video from the Egyptian-Latino Tobacco Market off of Murfreesboro Pike shows two young men get into a fight with a group of people standing close by.

The accused shooter is wearing a red Armani Exchange sweatshirt, according to police. You can see several punches are thrown between him and another young man in a white t-shirt before the fight moves out into the street. There you can see the accused shooter take off his shirt before the group makes their way back up closer to the store. Police believe this is when the suspect retrieved a gun from a gray Infiniti sedan and began shooting, firing multiple rounds.

You can see the gunfire several times in the video, bullets striking a woman outside of the store, the guy involved in the original fight in the white shirt, and two more innocent victims, one was a woman inside the store

All four victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Police say all of them are listed as stable.

Police say the suspect is between 16 to 19 years old and left the scene in a gray Infiniti Q50.

Neighboring businesses say the crime in the area has been a concern for a while and continues to get worse.

“It’s bad, it’s really bad,” Atef Boutros who owns A & H Auto told News 2.

Boutros showed News 2 a letter he sent to Mayor Cooper just weeks ago, pleading for help to clean up crime in the area.

“We ask to clean this area a couple of times and nobody respond(s),” he said.

If they had, Boutros believes the latest shooting could have been prevented.

“Nobody come in my business they are scared to. (It) started with the homeless people first, prostitutes and now too much drugs,” he explained.

It’s hard for Boutros to go to work, fearful he won’t return home alive.

“It’s bad, it’s really bad for business here. Everybody get hurt, my business, her business, actually the business in the back, everybody hurt because people wonder like I say I’m leaving my house this morning I’m not sure I’m going back live or not.”

Metro council member Jeff Syracuse says he has heard a number of complaints over the past year and he has been working with police.

“They are working very hard on this and they have focused resources on trying to bring some peace to that area,” said Syracuse pointing out that funding is key.