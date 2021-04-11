Dine-and-dash suspect accused of pepper-spraying employees at Broadway business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A customer pepper-sprayed employees at a Broadway restaurant when they attempted to stop him from leaving without paying Saturday night, according to an arrest warrant.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to Merchants restaurant near Fourth Avenue South for a reported assault.

A warrant states officers arrived and learned three employees had tried to stop the 37-year-old customer from committing a dine-and-dash.

The suspect pulled out a can of pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed all three of the employees, according to police.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail on three counts of misdemeanor assault.