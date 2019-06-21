Dickson man indicted on child abuse charges

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson man was indicted for child abuse Friday.

According to a police report, officers responded to Horizon Medical Center in reference to a child abuse allegation. The responding officer said medical staff showed investigators an X-Ray revealing a complete fracture to the femur of the 14-month-old girl.

“I noticed that the victim had multiple bruises on her face that appear to have been made with fingers and her right leg was swollen,” the officer wrote in the report.

Investigators said they spoke to the mother of the 14-month-old. They said they learned the caretaker of the child was 24-year-old Kodi Baucom.

The police report states that Baucom was asked to come to the police station, but he did not show. The 24-year-old was found walking towards the Dollar General on Main Street later that evening and was arrested.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where doctors found more bruises and a broken bone in her arm.

Baucom is in the Dickson County Jail with a $75,000 bond.



