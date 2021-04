DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson County woman is behind bars, accused of murder and aggravated assault in the death of a little boy.

A Grand Jury indicted the woman, identified as Chelsea Louise, for a crime committed in Dickson County last year.

Court documents say Louise has been charged with a felony in relation to the death of six-year-old Lincoln Hall.

News 2 is working to learn how Hall died.