Dickson County homicide suspect sought in shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the leg Wednesday night near downtown Nashville was already wanted on a homicide charge in Dickson County.

Metro police responded around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting in the area of the Tony Sudekum Apartments on University Court.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman in the street with a gunshot wound to her leg. She told police that she met up with her boyfriend, Arerion Thompson to discuss repaying a debt, when an argument escalated and Thompson grabbed her hair.

The victim said she grabbed pepper spray, as Thompson pulled out a handgun and fired a gunshot into the air. The victim was shot as she ran from her boyfriend, police said.

Metro police revealed Thompson has an outstanding warrant on a homicide charge originating in Dickson County, but no details were released about that case.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.