Dickson Co. couple accused of child sex abuse wanted on charges

DICKSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost two weeks after an indictment on charges comes down, Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said they need help finding two people evading arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office said Justin Reed Guthrie and his wife Echo are wanted on several charges including child sex abuse.

This comes after a Grand Jury returned indictments October 12th.

Investigators said the couple knew they would be charged and has since been evading arrest.

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts to give them a call at (615) 789-4130.