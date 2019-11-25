Detectives working to find suspect in pawn shop robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro police say that Detectives are working to find the suspect who robbed the Music City Pawn Shop on November 13th in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike.







They say this happened just after 6 p.m. and the suspect brought a gun to the store.

He demanded cash from the employees at gunpoint and they gave him the cash.

He then got into the passenger side of a white Chevrolet Malibu.

They say he fled on Dickerson Pike toward Ellington Parkway.

If you recognize this man, you can call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

