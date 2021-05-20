Description of 1-eyed gunman helps lead to arrest in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man critically wounded in a shooting at an East Nashville apartment complex was able to identify the gunman as a one-eyed teen known simply as “Jake,” according to police.

Metro police responded around 8 p.m. on April 20 to a reported shooting at RiverChase Apartments on North Second Street at Joseph Avenue.

Jayden Corley (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officers arrived, they said they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper chest.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

A warrant states the victim was eventually stabilized at the hospital and told officers that he had been outside playing with a friend, when a vehicle pulled up. Three people got out and surrounded him, attempted to rob him, then shot him, he explained.

Police said the victim was somewhat familiar with at least one of the attackers, who he described as a man named “Jake” with one eye.

Following an investigation, detectives said they determined the victim was attempting to sell drugs to the men, when he was shot.

Police said they determined “Jake” was an 18-year-old man named Jayden Corley.

Corley was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on a charge of especially aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $500,000.