TDH reports 336 deaths, 20,145 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
Deputy shoots knife-wielding man at outdoor church service in North Carolina

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — A disturbance at a church in Union County, North Carolina led to a man being shot by a deputy on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls at the Oak Grove Baptist Church around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to a man at a residence across the street from an outdoor church service that was taking place. The man was armed with a knife and was disrupting the service and yelling.

Deputies tasered the man unsuccessfully and the man engaged officers by fighting, during which one of the deputies fired rounds from his gun striking the man. The man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two deputies were injured during the incident and are being treated.

