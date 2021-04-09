Deputies seize over 5 pounds of cocaine from home after initially investigating shooting

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than five pounds of cocaine were seized from an Old Hickory home after deputies responded to a shots fired call in the area.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of General Kershaw Drive at around 9 p.m. March 31 to investigate the shots fired claim.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the left knee and right leg. He was unable to tell deputies if the suspect(s) had left the home or was still in the immediate area. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man’s left leg until medics arrived.

Over the course of the investigation, deputies say they developed information that drugs were inside the home they responded to.

They worked quickly to get a search warrant issued for the residence and once the warrant was issued, they found a large amount of narcotics and weapons inside the home during their search. One of the weapons taken was originally stolen from a vehicle burglary out of Lewisburg.

“During the course of the investigation through the interviews that were conducted by detectives, this incident appears to be drug related,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “There were large amounts of illegal drugs inside the home that included crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, various pills and marijuana. Numerous weapons were also found inside the residence as well as items commonly associated with drug trade.”

Authorities will take their findings to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution of the incident.