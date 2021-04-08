Search called off for wanted man in Christiana community

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office searched for a wanted felon in the Christiana community Thursday afternoon before calling off the search later.

The sheriff’s office says the wanted man is wearing a light blue/green shirt with blue jeans. Area residents were asked to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

As a precaution, Christiana Elementary School and Christiana Middle School were locked down.

Deputies later announced the search had been called off. As an added precaution, extra deputies will be at Christiana Elementary and Middle School during dismissal.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call dispatch at 615-898-7770.

