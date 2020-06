WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies are looking for a suspect they say fled wearing red boxers, no shirt, and no shoes.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Childress ran from them for more than three hours Tuesday evening. He was last seen near Crowder Road in Franklin. They said they were issuing a warrant for probation violations when he fled.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 right away.