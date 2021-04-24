Deputies search for carjacking suspect in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies in Montgomery County searched for a carjacking suspect Saturday morning.

Investigators said the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. on Hinton Road. The victims told deputies the suspect was a man wearing a mask and dark-colored hoodie when he stole their vehicle.

It’s described as a red 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate number 6K40P4. Anyone with information about the crime or who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.