Deputies search for burglars stealing from home sites in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sumner County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for suspects captured by surveillance camera stealing from a home construction site.

Major Tim Bailey said several homes under construction have been broken into lately where a crew of burglars are stealing appliances, countertops and ceiling fans.

“These houses weren’t unlocked they’re finished on the outside they’re just waiting for everything to be installed and it’s sitting in the garage or in the kitchen and they break or kick a door in to go in and get it,” Bailey said.

The challenge is figuring out not only who those people are, but where they’re going next.

“One of the difficulties with doing surveillance is not knowing who is supposed to be in the home when,” said Bailey.

Bailey said builders do not traditionally install temporary security systems to protect homes before selling them. But Bailey is now suggesting maybe builders do so since this string of burglaries are popping up all over the county.

“A lot of these homes haven’t been sold yet so it’s the builder, and I’m sure they have some kind of insurance, but it’s a pain to make these claims,” said Bailey.

Bailey said deputies have increased patrols in areas that have been affected, but they’re hoping to get more information or photos to help with the investigation.