Deputies arrest Hickman County’s most wanted suspect in dramatic takedown

Bobby Wilkins (left) was captured on April 23 at a home in Centerville. Four people (from top left to bottom right) are charged with harboring Wilkins: Ginger Outlaw, Victoria Russell, James Lewis, and Robin King.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Hickman County‘s most wanted suspects is back behind bars after more than a month on the run.

In March, News 2 told you how a clerical error set convicted felon Bobby Wilkins free. In that time, investigators say the 34-year-old had been breaking into homes and stealing cars.

Bobby Joe Wilkins (Previous Mugshot)

Deputies report chasing Wilkins numerous times, only to call off the pursuit because it was too dangerous.

This past Friday, deputies found Wilkins in Centerville and arrested the wanted felon who has already confessed to his crimes and been convicted of numerous felonies.

Hickman County’s ERT responded April 23 to a home in Centerville. On bodycam, you can hear deputies reacting to people locking doors and scurrying inside the home.

When residents inside don’t comply with commands, law officers enter the home through the front and rear doors.

Bodycam shows deputies moving to a rear bedroom where the 34-year-old is found hiding between a bed and the wall. Authorities say a knife was nearby.

According to investigators, there are three minors in the home: a 13-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a baby.

“We took a very dangerous person off the street who was hell bent on getting away from us,” Lt. Mike Doddo of the Hickman County Sheriff’s office said, “I would say by us getting him in the residence, probably lives were saved because he was not going to stop running from us.”

After the raid, deputies arrest four people who investigators say were harboring the dangerous criminal.

This arrest culminates months of police work where deputies chased the wanted man at high speed and even got within ten feet of capturing Wilkins, only to watch him escape.

On April 23, time ran out for the convicted felon as deputies reminded him his running days were over.

“We’ve just been one step behind him most of the way. He has to be lucky every single time we hit a house. We only have to be lucky once. And we were lucky on this day,” Doddo added.

Bobby Wilkins was already facing years in prison. Officials tell News 2 that this latest escapade will increase that time with charges that include evading and theft. Detectives also say Wilkins is a suspect in several crimes that have taken place in the county since he has been on the run.