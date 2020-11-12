Decommissioned Metro officer indicted on murder charge in 2018 East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A decommissioned Metro Police officer has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in a 2018 shooting near The Pharmacy restaurant in East Nashville that killed a man.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Nathan Glass was decommissioned by Metro Police a few weeks ago. The shooting occurred on October 3, 2018 around 6:30 p.m. when a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala opened fire on each other on West Eastland Avenue at McFerrin Avenue.

According to police, the men got out of their cars and continued shooting. Glass, a security guard at The Pharmacy at the time, reportedly engaged the men who were shooting and fired back at them.

Police said a man inside the Mustang, identified as 25-year-old De’Angelo Knox, was killed and he was targeted by three other men. Metro police previously reported that Glass fired at Knox after he crashed the Mustang and headed toward him with the gun in his hand.

Both vehicles remained at the scene and police said several people fled on foot. No one was injured at The Pharmacy.

In October 2020, the NAACP demanded a federal investigation into Glass, who had since joined Metro Police.

Sheryl Guinn, President of the Nashville branch of NAACP said, “As he was running away from the gunmen. and past the Pharmacy burger restaurant, the male white Pharmacy burger security guard who was working inside the restaurant, opened the Pharmacy burger door and for no justifiable reason stood in the doorway and shot Mr. Knox in the back of the head.”

Glass’ bond has been set at $50,000.