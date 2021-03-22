Death row inmate serving time for 1988 double murder dies in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death row inmate who had been serving nearly 30 years for the June 1988 murders of Myrtle and Buford Vester in their Stewart County home has died of apparent natural causes.

According to Tennessee Department of Corrections, 59-year-old Derrick Quintero was pronounced dead Monday morning at the Riverbend Maximum Security Prison around 3:31 a.m. The exact cause of death is pending official determination by the medical examiner.

Quintero, along with co-defendant William Hall, were sentenced in a Humphreys County courtroom on November 30, 1991 on two counts of first-degree murder during the perpetration of first-degree burglary. Both Quintero and Hall were given one life sentence and one death sentence. The two were also convicted on three counts of grand larceny, one count of petit larceny, and three counts of first-degree burglary for which they were also sentenced to 80 years in prison with sentences ordered to run consecutively to the life sentences.

Court records show Quintero and co-defendant Hall were already serving time in the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, Ky. when they escaped along with six other men including James Blanton on the morning of June 16, 1988. While three of the escapees were apprehended around two days later in the area of the prison, Quintero, Hall, Blanton and two others left in a stolen 1966 Chevrolet pick-up truck from a nearby home.

Eventually, two of the escapees broke off from Quintero, Hall, and Blanton and were soon apprehended. Investigators determined the escapees were responsible for a string of burglaries in the Leatherwood community of Stewart County, where victims Buford and Myrtle Vester lived.

Witnesses reported to police that they heard a total of five gunshots from the Vester’s home between 11 p.m. and midnight on June 20, 1988. Buford and Myrtle Vester were last seen alive early in the evening on Sunday, June 19 by their son.

After the Vester’s were unable to be reached Monday and Tuesday, a neighbor went to check on them and discovered their bodies on Wednesday, June 22 around noon. Myrtle Vester had been shot three times and stabbed a total of 13 times, while Buford Vester was shot twice. The Medical Examiner at the time said that the victims had been shot a total of five times, and a minimum of three different weapons had been used to murder them.

After the murders occurred, the escapees stole the Vester’s 1985 maroon Pontiac Bonneville. The car and the suspects were later spotted in Memphis outside of a funeral home where the car was ditched. They were then spotted at a Greyhound bus station and an adult video store in Memphis before escaping town.

Quintero and Blanton were caught in Mexico just across the border from El Paso, Texas at a hotel by Mexican officials on July 10, 1988. Hall was apprehended at a Western Union in El Paso on July 6, 1988.

Blanton was tried separately and convicted of first-degree murder and also sentenced to death.