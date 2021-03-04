Detectives investigating man stabbed to death in J.C. Napier Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man’s body was found just south of downtown Nashville early Thursday morning in the J.C. Napier Homes.

Officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to a report of a body located on the 700 block of Lewis Street near Lafayette Street. The man, identified as 39-year-old Andrie L. Glenn of Nashville, was found stabbed to death.

Multiple neighbors called 911 to report the body of Glenn lying in a yard, according to Metro police.

Metro police also responded earlier in the morning to another body found a little more than a mile away on Cannery Row. Officers said the person was discovered around 4 a.m. inside of a burning dumpster.