Deadly triple shooting in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has died and two others are in critical condition after a Friday evening shooting in South Nashville.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike just after 6 p.m. Friday night. Officers do not have a description of the suspect at this time. It’s unclear what exactly led to the shooting.

The Metro Nashville Police Department Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

