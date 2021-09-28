DEA, TBI-controlled postal delivery leads to felony drug arrest in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing a felony drug charge after federal and state agents used the U.S. Postal Service to help their case.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dejuantez Gentry, 21, was booked into the Metro jail Monday after the incident back in April.

The report says the Drug Enforcement Agency, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other units conducted a controlled delivery of a USPS box to a home on Port James Circle in Antioch.

The box originally contained about 10,000 suspected counterfeit blue Oxycodone pills.

Police said Gentry was at the home at the time a search warrant was executed and was interviewed. He told police he was going to get $100 from someone for accepting the package. Gentry told officers he only knew the person by a nickname but had accepted packages for them before.

He remains in the Metro jail on that felony drug charge with a bond set at $25,000.