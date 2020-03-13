Live Now
DCSO investigating death of inmate at Hill Detention Center

Crime Tracker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the death of an inmate in his cell at Hill Detention Center.

Officers found 32-year-old Drew Stennett around 11:46 a.m. unresponsive. Correctional staff performed CPR and transported Stennett to Nashville General Hospital at Meharry where he was pronounced dead around 12:27 p.m. Stennett has been seen by medical staff earlier in the day and was screened during the booking process.

Stennett was arrested and booked into jail on Thursday on a probation violation with an arrest history of DUI, driving on a suspended license, and aggravated assault.

Investigators do not suspect foul play or Coronavirus to have had an impact on Stennett’s death. Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

