DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant is on administrative leave after being charged with DUI.

According to Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall, 50-year-old Gary Rodgers is a 20-year employee in the corrections department. Details surrounding Rodgers’ arrest are not yet available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.





