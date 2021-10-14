Davidson County murder suspect, AL fugitive arrested after brief car chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old fugitive wanted in Alabama was arrested by Davidson County officials Wednesday night.

Rodale Lewis had five full extradition warrants out of Alabama, but according to local authorities, he was also named a primary suspect in a homicide that occurred on October 4, 2021, in Davidson County.

According to arrest affidavits, a tactical vehicle takedown was planned after Lewis was located at a CVS in South Nashville. He was reportedly in the same Lincoln MKZ that left the homicide on Oct. 4.

Lewis was identified by police, but quickly sped away and hit the detective’s vehicle head-on. A car chase then ensued on the interstate until he parked his car near Ed Temple Blvd. where he proceeded to flee on foot and hide in a trash can.

Officials say when he was arrested shortly after, he was found to be carrying a bag containing a suspended Tennessee license, a digital scale, two Xanax pills, U.S. currency, and his phone.