Hampshire residents describe ‘tense’ evening during manhunt for suspect involved in two-county chase

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect in a two-county chase is behind bars and residents in the Hampshire community of Maury County are breathing a sigh of relief.

It all began Thursday afternoon when a man, now identified as Chase Walton, refused to stop for a traffic stop.

It quickly lead Centerville police on a wild, high speed chase through Hickman County and into Maury County.

Centerville Police Chief Shanon Irwin told News 2 the 28-year-old and his female passenger were allegedly tossing contraband out the window that included a computer monitor and tools.

At one point during the chase, the chief said the wanted man raised a black hand gun and pointed it in the direction of the pursuing Centerville officer.

Because of the way Walton handled the weapon, the pursuing officer initially thought perhaps a shot had been fired, but as it turns out Walton never discharged the weapon, according to the chief.

Sources close to the investigation told News 2 a flare gun was also recovered along the chase route.

Not long after crossing into Maury County, Walton crashed his 1999 Honda Accord, launching it through a dead end guard rail.

Chase Walton (Source: Hickman County Sheriff)

Police say they recovered narcotics from the vehicle.

The female passenger with Walton was taken to Maury Regional Hospital with what is described as non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Walton ran from officers for hours, hiding out in the Hampshire community.

Schools were locked down and roads sealed off while officers from Maury, Williamson and the Tennessee Highway Patrol searched for the wanted man.

Helicopters from the THP circled the area and several Williamson County Sheriff’s K9’s also swept the woods and nearby fields.

Marisa Morris lives in the Hampshire community, 100 yards from where the suspect was ultimately captured. The mother of two children, ages four and six, says it was a tense evening.

“I was scared. I’m a single mother of two kids. The thought of some crazy guy out here was really, really scary. Cops were everywhere. The bridge was covered. They would not let my oldest home from school,” she recalled.

During the six-hour ordeal, the 33-year-old woman took video from her front yard. It shows choppers flying over her roof. Her pictures also reflect an overwhelming police presence up and down the road.

“Aaaah! This is scary,” Morris said describing the anxious hours. “Get him. Get him now!” she added.

It all came to an end at 8:12 p.m. That’s when residents who live near the young mother called 911 to report Chase Walton was on their porch, wanting a ride back to Hickman county.

“He’s looking for a ride back to Hickman County. I’ve got my gun and it is loaded. I’m shaking. I cant. I can’t. I’m shaking. He’s knocking on my front porch. I have a gun and it is loaded. The guy’s trying to get a ride to Hickman county. He is sitting on the front porch waiting on his momma. He is running. He is running,” the caller can be heard telling dispatchers.

Morris says she knew it was over when a phalanx of squad cars suddenly descended on her neighbor’s home.

“There came a huge bunch, I’d say 13 or more cop cars lighting it up over here, and as quick as they came it was over. so I assumed he was caught,” she said.

Walton was taken into custody without incident, to which Morris says, “Thank God. Now I can sleep.”

Walton is currently in the Maury County jail, charged with one count of aggravated assault. It’s unclear how many more charges will be forthcoming. Walton denied a jailhouse interview.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Department told News 2 Walton has prior run-ins with the law in that county that include drug possession, driving on a revoked license, two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.

Centerville Police also say Walton will be charged with multiple crimes as will his female passenger.