‘Dangerous’ man accused of dragging bounty hunter in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Humphreys County have issued an alert for a man accused of dragging a bounty hunter with his vehicle Thursday night.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Veler was approached by bounty hunters at the Pilot Travel Center in Hurricane Mills.

Veler jumped into his vehicle and began ramming other vehicles in an attempt to escape, deputies said. He’s also accused of dragging one of the bounty hunters with his vehicle, causing minor injuries.

The suspect was able to get away, but caused “a significant amount of property damage,” the sheriff’s office stated. His vehicle was found disabled nearby and he reportedly fled on foot.

Ryan Veler (Photo: Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office)

Veler should be considered dangerous, deputies explained.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at 931-296-2301 or email cid@hcsotn.com.