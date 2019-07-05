Dangerous felon captured in Sumner County attic

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors in a normally quiet White House neighborhood woke early Fourth of July, not to fireworks, but to the sounds of the Sumner County SWAT team flushing a wanted felon out of an attic.

After 69 days on the run, the man, Dreon Key, is back behind bars.

It all happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. Sumner County tactical units fired gas canisters into the side and front of the home.

Cross Cul-de-sac resident, Kathy James says “Scary. Very scary.”

It’s not long before the wanted felon, Dreon Key is out of the attic and in the back of a waiting squad car.

Tony and Kathy James said they’ve seen him multiple times and had problems with him in the past.

The James’ told News 2, they thought the sounds they hear at 2 a.m. were early morning fireworks.

The couple, who have lived in the home for a little more than a year, never imagined the man living in the house across the cul de sac was Dreon Key, a dangerous escapee wanted for multiple crimes, including kidnapping, firing a gun at a woman, stealing a Sumner County police car, and then leading officers on a high speed chase.

Tony James said, “this little neighborhood, everyone has been so friendly, but we’ve been keeping an eye on this house over here.”

On the morning of Key’s arrest, police found a black car that was reported stolen from Spring Hill.

Kathy James told News 2 one of her confrontations with Key involved this car.

“He was being brought home one day and the guy was peeling out of here really fast and I went out there and told that guy they needed to stop going so fast down this turnaround because there are dogs and kids and he was very belligerent, and he said I could not tell him what to do, he lived there, that was his property and he would do whatever he wanted”

Key is currently behind bars in the Sumner County jail and has a slew of new charges.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.