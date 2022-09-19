NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is facing felony charges after Metro Police said he pointed a gun at his daughter’s boyfriend earlier this month.

The incident occurred on September 7th in front of a Jersey Mike’s restaurant. An arrest affidavit stated a man called officers reporting he observed a man waving a gun in front of the sandwich shop and then fled the scene in a Dodge Dakota.

Once officers arrived on scene, an employee told officers there had been a disturbance between his brother and his brother’s girlfriend’s father, whom he identified as Robert Donnell Noel Jr.

According to the affidavit, an additional employee told officers she was sitting outside the store when she saw Noel Jr. pull out a gun, point it at the victim and get away in a truck.

Court documents show the daughter confirmed her father pointed the gun at her boyfriend and provided his information to Metro police.

While speaking to Metro police, the boyfriend told officers he never had a problem with Noel Jr. before, but the man arrived at the restaurant, accused him of assaulting his daughter and then pointed a gun at him.

An affidavit stated Noel Jr.’s daughter and her boyfriend both denied any violence had occurred between them.

Noel Jr. was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, which is a Class C felony.