Customers at Donelson restaurant tackle robber after owner stabbed multiple times

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested after the owner of a Mexican restaurant in Donelson was stabbed multiple times during a robbery at the business Tuesday night.

A warrant states the robber, identified as Keenan Cook, walked into La Hacienda on Bell Road near Stewarts Ferry Pike and ordered a taco. When the owner’s wife opened the register, witnesses reported Cook moved behind the counter, pulled out a knife and grabbed cash from the register.

Metro police said the owner’s wife believed Cook had a gun, so she “began tussling with the suspect” over the weapon and was cut on the hand. After that, a customer reportedly threw a chair at the robber.

During the chaos, police said the owner confronted Cook, who then stabbed him multiple times in the torso and arm. A “large group of patrons” in the restaurant tackled Cook, holding him down until police arrived, according to investigators.

The owner of La Hacienda was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, while his wife was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center, police revealed.

Cook was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on a charge of especially aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $150,000.

A booking photo for Cook was not immediately released by Metro police.