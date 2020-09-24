Customer charged with ‘forcibly’ fondling South Nashville store clerk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A customer has been charged with sexual battery after he “forcibly fondled” an employee of a South Nashville grocery store, an arrest warrant alleges.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Express Produce on Nolensville Pike.

The warrant states Maajabu Muganda, 41, was being checked out at the register by a female employee, when he became angry over the price of an item. As the clerk put the item into a bag, Muganda reached across the counter and “grabbed her breast,” according to the paperwork.

Maajabu Muganda (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the employee pulled away and struck Muganda with a stick that was on the counter, causing him to leave the store.

After officers reviewed surveillance video of the incident, they said they learned Muganda was seen in the area of Nolensville Pike and Wallace Road. Police were able to locate the suspect and arrest him.

Muganda was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday evening on a charge of felony sexual battery. His bond was set at $2,500.