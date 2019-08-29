Customer charged with assault on Nashville delivery man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An argument over a washer and dryer installation at a home in Nashville led to an alleged assault on a delivery man, Metro police say.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim delivered a washer and dryer on February 3 to the home of Kristen Davis. During the delivery, Davis got into an argument with the victim over a dryer power cord, the paperwork states.

The victim eventually left the home and returned to the undisclosed store, where police said Davis had followed and continued yelling at the victim. She then struck the victim and spit on him, officers alleged.

Video of the incident included Davis telling the victim that she would kill him, police said.

Davis was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of assault. She was released hours later on a $1,000 bond.

