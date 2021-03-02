Customer attacked with ‘large chain’ at bar in Priest Lake area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested after police said a patron was attacked with a “large chain” at a bar in the Priest Lake area of Nashville Monday night.

Metro officers responded to the bar on Smith Springs Road near Anderson Road for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they said they located a man with an injury to his forehead.

A warrant states a man wearing camoflauge clothing with a history of “causing disturbances” at the bar, later identified as Corey Dunham, was “causing a scene” at the front door and waving a knife while threatening to stab customers.

When a patron wrestled the knife away from the suspect, the arrest paperwork alleges Dunham picked up a “large chain” and started swinging it around, striking a customer in the head. The victim was able to get Dunham onto the ground, but police said the suspect ran off before they arrived.

Dunham was located walking nearby, wearing camoflauge clothing, according to investigators. He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.

A booking photo for Dunham was not immediately released by Metro police.