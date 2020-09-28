Customer attacked, robbed in pharmacy line at East Nashville Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been charged one week after an unprovoked attack on a customer in line at the pharmacy of an East Nashville Walgreens.

The assault happened around 1 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the business on Gallatin Avenue near Cahal Avenue.

An arrest warrant alleges Amanda Holmes, 36, was seen on surveillance video speaking with the clerk, when she suddenly turned around and pushed the victim’s face, then threw a punch at her. As the customer attempted to fight back, Holmes fell on top of the victim, pushing them both to the ground, the paperwork states.

After an employee intervened to stop the attack, police said surveillance video showed Holmes grab the customer’s debit card and driver’s license, then leave the business.

Detectives said they were able to identify Holmes as the attacker because she had provided her information to the pharmacy prior to the assault.

Holmes was booked into the Metro jail Saturday on charges including robbery and assault. Her booking photo was not immediately released.