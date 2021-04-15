Customer accused of attacking employee with knife at Madison cell phone store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An irate customer at a Madison store jumped on a counter and swung a knife at an employee after the worker tried to help other people while the customer was on the phone, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded to a call of a person with a weapon around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cricket Wireless on Gallatin Pike South near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Jesse Gatlin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant states officers spoke with an employee of the store, who explained he had been assisting 59-year-old Jesse Gatlin. When Gatlin answered his phone during the interaction, the employee began trying to help other customers, according to the police report.

Gatlin became angry, jumped on the counter and yelled at the worker, the warrant states. As the employee attempted to escort Gatlin outside, the report alleges Gatlin pulled a knife from his pocket and began swinging it at the worker.

When police arrived, they arrested Gatlin on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night, where he was held on a $30,000 bond.